ICT Admin arrested 112 profiteers in June amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has registered 24 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 112 shopkeepers for selling edible items on exorbitant rates during the month of June amid COVID-19.

The authorities also collected over Rs1 million fine from the shopkeepers in that regard, according to the data shared by the local administration on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shalimar and Potohar) Sidra Anwar registered 15 FIRs and arrested eight persons, while AC (Secretariat and Koral), Asad ullah booked 17 violators and registered four FIRs.

Similarly, 52 sopkeepers were held by AC (Rural) Abdullah besides registering of two FIRs and 25 were nabbed by AC (City) Ghulam Murtaza Chandio with one FIR registered.

Five were arrested in Industrial Area and two FIRs were lodged and three were booked by AC Danish in the urban areas while two in the sub-urban areas of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the district administration had been employing all available resources to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The cases of COVID-19, he said, were decreasing in all the urban and rural parts of the city due to tireless efforts of the administration.

"I and my team have not taken a single day off and are working round the clock to monitor COVID-19 related activities," the DC remarked.

Strict actions were being taken to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in the city to keep the citizens safe from the the pandemic, Shafqaat added.

