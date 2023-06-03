ICT admin arrests 15 beggars, 11 illegal encroachers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday arrested 15 beggars and 11 illegal encroachers from the Industrial Area Zone.

According to the ICT spokesman, the beggars were arrested during a crackdown launched against professional beggary under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Of these 15 beggars, the professional ones were sent to the respective police station while juveniles and children were sent to the Edhi Center.

Moreover, the assistant commissioner of the Industrial Area alongside the magistrate arrested 11 illegal encroachers and removed encroachments at the fruit and vegetable market.

It may be noted that operations against beggars, encroachment, price violations, and cleanliness are ongoing on a daily basis.