ICT admin arrests 22 beggars in crackdown on professional beggary

In a concerted effort to curb professional beggary, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration conducted an operation on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 22 individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :In a concerted effort to curb professional beggary, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration conducted an operation on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 22 individuals.

According to the ICT spokesman, acting upon the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, assistant commissioners (ACs) and magistrates launched a coordinated operation in their respective areas to apprehend beggars involved in professional begging practices.

During the operation, a total of 22 beggars were arrested from various locations. Those identified as professional beggars were taken into custody and subsequently handed over to the local police station, while the minors among them were sent to the Edhi Center for appropriate care and support.

The spokesman said the ICT administration remained resolute in its determination to address the issue of beggary in the capital city. Under the diligent supervision of ACs, daily operations targeting beggars were ongoing, as part of the administration's comprehensive strategy to combat professional begging and ensure the well-being of those involved in this practice, he added.

Moreover, the ACs visited various areas under their jurisdiction for the redressal of public complaints, price checking, inspection of unauthorized use of polythene bags, and overall hygiene.