ICT admin arrests 35 professional beggars in crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration on Wednesday arrested 35 beggars in a fresh crackdown across the Federal Capital, as part of its ongoing campaign against professional begging.

The operation was led by the Assistant Commissioner (City) on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, who has directed officials to intensify efforts to curb the practice, said the spokesman of district administration here.

According to details shared by the administration, the arrests were made in different police jurisdictions. From Kohsar Police Station limits, 17 beggars were arrested, while 6 were taken into custody from Aabpara and 12 from the Women Police Station’s jurisdiction.

These actions were carried out in areas identified as hotspots for organized begging activities.

Officials stated that the anti-begging campaign is aimed at discouraging professional groups and networks that exploit vulnerable individuals, including women and children, by deploying them on busy roads, markets, and intersections to seek money.

The administration maintains that these activities not only disrupt public order but also pose safety concerns for citizens and road users.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, in a statement, urged residents to cooperate with the district administration in its efforts to eliminate begging from the capital.

He appealed to citizens to refrain from giving money to beggars, arguing that public support often strengthens the organized groups behind the practice.

Instead, he encouraged people to direct charitable contributions to welfare organizations working for underprivileged communities in a regulated manner.

The Assistant Commissioner (City), who supervised the operation, said that beggars arrested during the campaign were shifted to relevant police stations for legal proceedings.

The administration also pointed out that action is being taken under relevant sections of law to discourage repeat offenders.

Authorities further stated that special attention is being given to areas with higher traffic flow, including markets, bus stands, and highways, where the presence of beggars is often reported in large numbers.

The administration also warned that organized groups that bring in beggars from surrounding areas to Islamabad would be strictly dealt with.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the campaign will continue in the coming weeks with more targeted operations. He stressed that cooperation from citizens is vital, as discouraging financial support to beggars is seen as the most effective way of weakening their networks.

The administration has also sought assistance from social welfare institutions to provide rehabilitation options for individuals found to be victims of exploitation, ensuring that genuine cases of poverty and need are directed toward government and non-governmental support programs.

With the arrest of 35 beggars in a single day, the district administration signaled its resolve to press ahead with strict enforcement and public cooperation to address the issue across Islamabad.