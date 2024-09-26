Open Menu

ICT Admin Arrests 8 Accused On Dengue SoPs Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ICT admin arrests 8 accused on dengue SoPs violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is stepping up efforts to combat dengue as eight people were arrested for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, inspections across schools and under-construction sites revealed lapses in dengue prevention, prompting swift action from the district administration.

In a recent inspection led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, the district administration teams visited several schools in Sector G-15. Three school officials were arrested after dengue larvae were found breeding on the premises.

Similarly, a thorough inspection was carried out at under-construction buildings in F-8, under the supervision of the AC

of the Industrial Area.

During this inspection, five individuals were detained after larvae were discovered at the site, indicating a violation of dengue control measures.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized that all actions would be non-discriminatory and violators of dengue SOPs would face strict consequences. He reiterated the importance of adhering to anti-dengue SOPs issued by the district administration.

Meanwhile, Irfan Memon stressed the need for accountability, urging that responsibilities be clearly defined to ensure that educational institutions are free from dengue breeding grounds. DC Islamabad further added that parents should also take an active role by encouraging school administrations to strictly implement anti-dengue SOPs, highlighting the risk dengue poses to children.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue SITE Saddar All From

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

5 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

5 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

5 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

7 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

7 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

8 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

12 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan