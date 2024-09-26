ICT Admin Arrests 8 Accused On Dengue SoPs Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is stepping up efforts to combat dengue as eight people were arrested for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, inspections across schools and under-construction sites revealed lapses in dengue prevention, prompting swift action from the district administration.
In a recent inspection led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, the district administration teams visited several schools in Sector G-15. Three school officials were arrested after dengue larvae were found breeding on the premises.
Similarly, a thorough inspection was carried out at under-construction buildings in F-8, under the supervision of the AC
of the Industrial Area.
During this inspection, five individuals were detained after larvae were discovered at the site, indicating a violation of dengue control measures.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized that all actions would be non-discriminatory and violators of dengue SOPs would face strict consequences. He reiterated the importance of adhering to anti-dengue SOPs issued by the district administration.
Meanwhile, Irfan Memon stressed the need for accountability, urging that responsibilities be clearly defined to ensure that educational institutions are free from dengue breeding grounds. DC Islamabad further added that parents should also take an active role by encouraging school administrations to strictly implement anti-dengue SOPs, highlighting the risk dengue poses to children.
