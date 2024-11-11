ICT admin arrests 9 accused over dengue SOP violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Islamabad's district administration has intensified efforts to combat dengue, with nine arrests made for violations of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedured (SOPs).

Meanwhile, the officials stressed the strict adherence to these measures to control the ongoing outbreak.

In a move to enforce anti-dengue measures, the Islamabad district administration conducted operations targeting sites suspected of harbouring dengue larvae. Four arrests were made in connection with dengue larvae found at a private flour mill, while another five people were detained during inspections at I-8 Markaz. These operations were led by Assistant Commissioners of the Pothohar and Industrial areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has urged residents to cooperate in following dengue SOPs, emphasizing that strict implementation is the only way to curb the spread of the disease.

In a recent review meeting chaired by DC Islamabad, officials from the health department discussed the current dengue situation across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The briefing revealed a concerning rise in cases, with 5,526 reported cases in Rawalpindi and 3,496 in Islamabad as of November 7. Men make up 67% of these cases, while women account for the remaining 33%. The majority of patients are aged between 20 and 39.

The district administration is actively conducting fumigation as part of its anti-dengue campaign. Meanwhile, awareness campaigns have also been set up to educate the public on preventive measures to control the outbreak.