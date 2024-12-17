Open Menu

ICT Admin Arrests Seven Accused For Illegal Parking Fees At Faisal Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ICT admin arrests seven accused for illegal parking fees at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday took action against illegal parking fee collection outside Faisal Mosque and arrested seven accused for charging visitors unauthorized fees.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, this action was taken on reports of illegal parking fees being charged outside the Faisal Mosque.

Visitors alleged they were forced to pay unapproved amounts to park their cars and motorcycles, he added.

The crackdown was lead by Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area accompanied by the district administration teams and arrested seven individuals involved in the scheme.

The suspects were reportedly robbing people by pretending to manage parking on behalf of officials.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon assured the visitors that steps were being taken to ensure parking outside Faisal Mosque remains free and accessible.

Furthermore, the district administration has urged the people to report similar incidents immediately.

Related Topics

Islamabad Lead Mosque

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

26 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

39 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

39 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

40 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

40 minutes ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

40 minutes ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

40 minutes ago
 ‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch nex ..

‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

40 minutes ago
 XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Par ..

XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan