ICT Admin Arrests Seven Accused For Illegal Parking Fees At Faisal Mosque
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday took action against illegal parking fee collection outside Faisal Mosque and arrested seven accused for charging visitors unauthorized fees.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, this action was taken on reports of illegal parking fees being charged outside the Faisal Mosque.
Visitors alleged they were forced to pay unapproved amounts to park their cars and motorcycles, he added.
The crackdown was lead by Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area accompanied by the district administration teams and arrested seven individuals involved in the scheme.
The suspects were reportedly robbing people by pretending to manage parking on behalf of officials.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon assured the visitors that steps were being taken to ensure parking outside Faisal Mosque remains free and accessible.
Furthermore, the district administration has urged the people to report similar incidents immediately.
