ICT admin bans boating in Rawal Dam for public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Sunday has imposed ban on all boating activities in Rawal Dam, citing public safety concerns.

In a recent crackdown, the Islamabad district administration took strict action against boating activities in Rawal Dam. The operation led to the confiscation of one engine float and three boats. Four individuals were arrested and transferred to the Bani Gala police station for further legal proceedings.

The ban on boating was imposed under Section 144, which prohibits such activities to ensure public safety.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon, emphasized that the restriction is necessary to protect citizens from potential risks associated with unauthorized boating.

The district administration has urged the residents to comply with the ban and avoid engaging in any boating activities in the area. The enforcement of this regulation aims to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all visitors to Rawal Dam.

This move follows concerns over the increasing number of unauthorized boating incidents, which have raised alarms about the potential dangers to public safety. The administration has reiterated its commitment to maintaining order and protecting the well-being of the community.

Residents are encouraged to adhere to the guidelines and report any violations to the authorities. The district administration has assured that strict measures would be taken against those who fail to comply with the ban.