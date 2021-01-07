UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Bans Construction In Various Sector Of FGEHA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday banned constructions in various sectors of Federal Govenment Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

The ban was imposed on the request of FGEHA in Sector F-12, G-12, Mouza Tamma and Mohriyan, Park Road, Islamabad.

FGEHA had requested the District Administration that the land of said areas belonged to the authority whereas unauthorized / illegal construction activity was going on by the locals with the connivance of unscrupulous elements which is unlawful and having no legal authority.

The additional deputy commissioner Rana Waqas issued a notification in that regard.

The bans was imposed under section 144 for a period of two months.

