ICT admin bans entry of unauthorized heavy transport

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday banned the entry of unauthorized Heavy transport in the federal capital due to security reasons and traffic problems, causing loss to precious lives and damage to property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday banned the entry of unauthorized Heavy transport in the Federal capital due to security reasons and traffic problems, causing loss to precious lives and damage to property.

Notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said "all heavy transport including trucks, dumpers, tankers, pickups shall enter the ICT, after due permission and endorsement from 11:00 PM to 07:00 AM only".

The heavy vehicles will not use Srinagar Highway and they use IJP road, Murree road and Expressway .

Oil tankers shall use IJP road via Faizabad and thereafter they shall proceed to their respective points via 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road.

Traffic police must ensure strict compliance by verifying the documents.

All vehicles carrying construction material shall enter Islamabad Chowk via IJP Road and thereafter they shall proceed to their respective points via 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road.

It must be ensured that vehicles carrying construction material should be allowed after scrutiny and record should be maintained i.

e Name of Driver, CNIC, Registration number, model/make, details of goods, start and destination points and permission letter by Secretary ITA with due endorsements in the Offices of Secretary ITA, SSP Operations Islamabad or SSP Security Islamabad as the case may be and SSP Traffic Islamabad.

Foolproof security arrangements and effective monitoring mechanism must be ensured for screening of the vehicles proceedings towards Red Zone and vicinity.

Vehicles carrying construction material and heavy transport shall use Faizabad to Dhokri via club road for entrance in Red Zone.

Permit carrying vehicles shall also display sticker depicting destination points and route provided by the ITA that shall be pasted at wind screen for easy identification. These permits shall be renewed every month.

All corporations/institutions must obtain their permission from Secretary, ITA which shall be endorsed by SSP Operations Office or SSP Security Office (in case of Red Zone) and SSP Traffic Office, Islamabad.