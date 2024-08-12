ICT Admin Bans Horns, Whistles Ahead Of Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of horns/whistles on the eve of Independence Day in the Federal Capital.
On the special Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the ban aimed to address public safety concerns and maintain order on the streets and roads, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
He said the authority banned the sale, stock, and use of horns/whistles following the reports of disturbances caused by hawkers selling horns in public spaces.
Meanwhile, in a recent notification, the administration highlighted that the sale of horns at stalls was causing disruptions to traffic flow and creating noise pollution, which could lead to breaches of public peace.
To counter this, the district administration has invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which allows for preventive measures to maintain public order.
The ban would be in effect for the next 10 days, during which time Assistant Commissioners have been ordered to conduct operations to seize horns/whistles and take legal action against violators.
DC Islamabad has directed all Assistant Commissioners to launch a crackdown on hawkers selling horns across various parts of the city.
In the past few days, several operations were carried out in different areas, including I-8, Lehtrar Road, Ghori Town, and Kural. These operations led to the confiscation of horns from various stalls, sending a clear message that the sale and purchase of horns would not be tolerated.
DC Islamabad also urged citizens to refrain from buying or selling millet and warned that legal action would be taken against those who continue to violate the ban. He emphasized that the peace and comfort of the public were priority for the administration.
As the ban remains in effect, the district administration would continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary steps to ensure compliance. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the authorities to help maintain public order during this period.
