ICT Admin Bans Indoor Dining At Restaurants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:47 PM

ICT admin bans indoor dining at restaurants

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday banned indoor food serving at restaurants and hotels to contain the spread of deadly coronvirus among the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday banned indoor food serving at restaurants and hotels to contain the spread of deadly coronvirus among the masses.

The decision was taken in line with the directives of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) to ensure effective implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the virus.

According to a notification issued here, " all kind of in-door dinning are hereby prohibited with immediate effect and until further orders.

" "..it is further clarified that only takeaway and home deliveries are allowed. Moreover, timing restrictions are not applicable to hotels, restaurants as and other essential shops..." the notification said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat told APP that all Assistant Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates were in the field to ensure implementation of the orders.

He said the order regarding ban on serving indoor meal in hotels and restaurants was issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act to stem the virus.

