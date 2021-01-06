UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Bans Installation Of HID Lights In Vehicles

Wed 06th January 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday banned sale, purchase and installation of High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights in vehicles within the revenue limits of Islamabad.

The ban will come into force with immediate effect under section 144 for the period of two months, said a notification issued by additional district magistrate (ADM), ICT, Rana Muhammad Waqas.

"It brought to the notice of ADM that HID lights are installed in headlamps of commuting vehicles. These light cause trouble for the traffic coming from the opposite direction and are reason for many fatal accidents. Moreover, most HIDs are cheap quality and are often responsible for short circuit which often causes eruption of fire in the vehicle," the notification read.

More Stories From Pakistan

