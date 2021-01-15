ICT admin bans issuance of new arms license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday temporary banned the issuance of new arms license for a period of two months in public interest.

The decision was taken in order to streamline, upgradation of Citizen Facilitation Centre and onlining the record of arms license issued from the office of District Magistrate, Islamabad, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner office.