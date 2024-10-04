ICT Admin Bans Pillion Riding For Two Days To Ensure Public Safety
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad district administration has announced a temporary ban on pillion riding, effective from today and lasting until October 5 to maintain public order and ensure safety in the Federal Capital.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the decision aims to prevent potential disruptions to public peace and safety.
Meanwhile, in an official notification, the ban applies to all motorcyclists in Islamabad. No more than one person will be allowed to ride a motorcycle at any time during the ban. The authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating this order.
The ban has been issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The Additional District Magistrate of Islamabad, Usman Ashraf, has stated that the measure is necessary to prevent threats to public peace and safety.
The authorities believe that some individuals riding in pairs on motorcycles may engage in activities that could harm public life and property.
The notification explains that the ban is meant to provide immediate protection to the public and avoid any violent incidents.
Furthermore, law enforcement agencies will monitor the situation closely, and violators will face legal consequences.
The ban will be in effect throughout Islamabad district and will apply for the next two days, with the Primary goal of maintaining order in the city.
The authorities have urged citizens to comply with the restrictions to help ensure public safety.
