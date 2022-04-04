ICT admin booked 17 profiteers, imposes over Rs 46000 fine

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tighten noose around profiteers and booked 17 shopkeepers, imposed over Rs 46000 fine for overcharging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tighten noose around profiteers and booked 17 shopkeepers, imposed over Rs 46000 fine for overcharging.

With the arrival of Ramazan special teams of ICT administration comprising assistant commissioners (ACs), magistrates were conducting surprise raids to various markets and Ramazan Bazaars to ensure government notified rates on essential items, said ICT spokesman on Monday.

Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, poultry and meat in different markets within the limits of Tarnol police station. The shopkeepers selling food items on exorbitant rates were fined Rs10500.

Magistrate City Ghulam Murtaza Chandio visited various markets in G-6 and shifted four vendors to police station for over charging. He also imposed fine to milk seller for fleecing the customers.

AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed DD Food and special price magistrates inspected different markets in Bhara Kahu to implement government prescribed rates and quality products.Violators have been fined and warned as per law. Five shopkeepers/stall-holders were arrested for overpricing.

AC Industrial Area Awaid inspected prices of essential commodities, milk, meat, fruits and vegetables and display of price lists. All those in violation have been fined and warned. Three person arrested.

AC Rural Zakhuraf inspected prices of essential commodities in Tramri Chowk and Lethrar Road to ensure compliance to notified rates. Two shops sealed and owners arrested for violation.

AC Rural inspected the arrangements and adherence to notified rates at Bhandar Stop Sasta Bazaar. He also conducted visit to Tarlai Sasta Bazaar in order to ensure compliance to government rate list. During the visit, provision of basic facilities were also ensured.

AC Industrial Area inspected the arrangements and adherence to notified rates at G-9 Karachi Company Sasta Ramazan Bazaar. Provision of facilities including resting areas, ample parking and prayer sections provided for the general visitors was ensured.

AC Shalimar Abdullah Khan conducted price checking in the area of G-11. Those in violation of govt notified rates were heavily fined and warned.

Magistrate ICT inspected the prices of essential commodities at G-10 I&T Center and Buland Market Violators have been warned and fined as per law.

Magistrate, ICT, Aimal Khan, carried out price checking in the areas of Shams Colony and Jhangi Syedan. Accordingly, 56 shops were inspected out of which 16 displayed price lists. Subsequently, fine amounting to Rs 35,700 was imposed on violators.

AC Saddar Sania inspected various shops in secret E-11 to assess the prices of essential food items. Three shopkeepers were shifted to police station due to price hike while others were fined and strictly warned.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat told APP that the ICT administration was ensuring strict adherence to rate list of food items in markets during Ramazan to clamp down on profiteering.