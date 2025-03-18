ICT admin boosts security ahead of Eid; public urged to report suspicious activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized security measures for Eid ul Fitr, and intensified checks across the Federal Capital, including inspections of mosques, to ensure public safety during the festive period.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, residents are advised to report suspicious behavior immediately via helplines 1710 or 1135.

He said that the security teams will remain on high alert to monitor public spaces, markets, and worship sites ahead of Eid. Plans include increased patrols, surveillance, and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

In a public advisory, officials called on residents to stay vigilant. “Citizens must fulfill their civic duty by reporting any unusual activities or individuals without delay,” he added. Helplines 1710 and 1135 will operate 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners conducted inspections of mosques citywide this week to review safety protocols for Taraweeh prayers.

The inspections followed direct orders from Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, who emphasized the need for crowd control, functional emergency exits, and proper lighting during nightly prayers. Mosque administrators were instructed to coordinate with local police and ensure compliance with safety guidelines.

The ICT administration also confirmed that additional personnel will be deployed near busy markets and transport hubs to manage Eid-related crowds. Traffic police have been directed to streamline vehicle movement around shopping districts and prayer venues.

The measures reflect Islamabad’s focus on preventive security during major events. Officials reiterated that public cooperation is critical to thwart potential threats. “Safety is a shared responsibility. Timely reporting can save lives,” the administration stated.