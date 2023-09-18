ICT admin, CDA conduct anti-encroachment operation in Sinyari village

In a bold move to crack down on the land-grabbing menace in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), district administration, and Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) jointly conducted a targeted operation in Sinyari village here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :In a bold move to crack down on the land-grabbing menace in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), district administration, and Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) jointly conducted a targeted operation in Sinyari village here on Monday.

The operation, which was met with fierce resistance from the land-grabbing mafia, resulted in injuries to nine cops, and damage to nine police vehicles, a public relations officer said.

Despite the challenges, he said the law enforcement agencies were able to successfully apprehend a number of land grabbers and their associates. The injured officers and officials were promptly shifted to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Speaking to the media, the SSP Operations Islamabad said that the operation was part of a larger campaign to root out the land-grabbing mafia from the capital city. He added that legal actions are being pursued against those responsible for the violence.

The joint operation by the CDA, district administration, and ICP is a welcome development in the fight against land grabbing. It is hoped that this will send a strong message to the land grabbers that their illegal activities will not be tolerated.

The land mafia in Islamabad has been operating with impunity for far too long. In recent years, the problem has become so rampant that it has posed a serious threat to the development of the city, he added.