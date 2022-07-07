ICT admin chalks out cleanliness, traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure peace, and cleanliness as well as to maintain traffic flow ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Chairing a meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha preparations, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said special security arrangements should be made at mosques, amusement parks and other worship places.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue and all assistant commissioners were also present on the occasion.

Additional deployment should be ensured at Bhara Kahu, Faisal Mosque, Murree, Lake View Park, Pir Sohawa and other recreational places to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the capital roads, the DC said.

He said vehicles should be parked at the lots and designated parking areas near the sacrificial animal markets.

Memon said all the assistant commissioners and magistrates will remain in the field to supervise the Eid operations.

The MCI and CDA staff will be available under the supervision of the assistant commissioners for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.