ICT Admin Clamps Down On Organized Begging: 28 Arrested In City-wide Sweep
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have launched a targeted operation against professional begging networks, detaining 28 individuals in coordinated raids across the city.
The crackdown, led by the district administration teams, aims to dismantle organized begging rings and restore public order.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the authority intensified its anti-begging campaign, arresting 28 individuals accused of professional begging in multiple neighborhoods. Raids were conducted in areas including Sector F-6, industrial zones, and Margalla, with officials transferring detainees to local police stations for further action.
According to authorities, 20 suspects were detained in Sector F-6 by the Assistant Commissioner (City), while the Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) apprehended eight others near Margalla police jurisdiction. The operation follows directives from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, who has called for expanding the crackdown to all urban and commercial zones.
On the occasion, the DC emphasized the need for community cooperation, urging citizens to avoid giving money to beggars and to alert authorities about suspicious behavior. "Public participation is critical to eliminating this practice," the DC said, adding that the campaign prioritizes rehabilitating vulnerable individuals linked to begging networks.
Residents are advised to report beggars through designated helplines or local police stations. Authorities warned that some individuals posing as beggars may be part of criminal groups exploiting public sympathy.
The crackdown reflects Islamabad’s broader push to address street begging, which officials claim disrupts traffic, tourism, and community safety. Similar operations are expected to continue, with plans to integrate social services to assist at-risk populations.
