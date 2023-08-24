Open Menu

ICT Admin Clears Encroachments, Held 5 Person

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 05:49 PM

ICT admin clears encroachments, held 5 person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration held five persons hampering pedestrian movement during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city, said its spokesperson here on Thursday.

He said all the assistant commissioners were directed to clear pathways in markets and public places following Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's direction for hassle-free movement of visitors into the markets.

Meanwhile, in another action against profiteers, the assistant commissioners scrutinized 100 locations, resulting in fines of Rs15,500 to vendors for not displaying an official rate list and selling edible items at exorbitant rates.

Similarly, the ICT teams also sealed an unauthorized LPG filling, besides confiscating 28 kg of polythene bags, the spokesman added.

