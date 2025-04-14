ICT admin clears illegal spaces, arrests 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a strict anti-encroachment drive, resulting in the arrest and legal detention of 17 individuals accused of illegally occupying public spaces and violating city planning regulations.

According to a press release, authorities conducted coordinated operations across multiple areas of the capital, targeting unauthorized structures and commercial activities that compromise urban infrastructure and aesthetic standards.

Officials stated that the arrests were part of a comprehensive effort to preserve Islamabad's architectural design and maintain its reputation as a planned, orderly metropolitan area.

The detained individuals will face legal proceedings and potential fines for their unauthorized activities.