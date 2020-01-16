UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Collects Rs215 Million Capital Value Tax In 6 Months Of Current FY

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:39 PM

ICT admin collects Rs215 million Capital Value Tax in 6 months of current FY

The capital administration has collected Rs215 million on the pretext of Capital Value Tax (CVT) during the first half of financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The capital administration has collected Rs215 million on the pretext of Capital Value Tax (CVT) during the first half of financial year 2019-20.

"The CVT collection in last six months of 2019 registers record growth as compared to the past five years (2013-2018) when it stood at only Rs 9,600,000," Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

The CVT recovery had seen phenomenal increase last year due to persistent efforts of the local administration which had won the legal battle against those who wanted to evade the CVT, he added.

He said following the direction of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the city administration was intending to collect Rs 1 billion in lieu of the CVT by the end of 2020.

To a query, he said the ICT administration was ought to collect the CVT, introduced by the Federal board of Revenue, on sale and purchase of properties within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad.

The administration had also recovered Rs 21 million in terms of advance and gain taxes.

