UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Conducts 1,581 Raids Against Offenders, Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ICT admin conducts 1,581 raids against offenders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) conducted 1,581 raids across the city against profiteers, violators and imposed fines amounting to Rs 1,65,500 during the last two weeks.

According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabbassum, the Assistant Commissioners sealed 55 shops and arrested 41 violators, while five FIRs were also lodged against profiteers from February 01 to 15.

He said during the adherence to the government notified rate list of essential items Assistant Commissioners also seized 119.7 kilograms of polythene bags from various shops and warned the shopkeepers of strict action against the use of prohibited bags. He said that 119 professional beggars were also arrested during the raids.

During the crackdown, he said, the teams also sealed two sheesha centers and cafés, arrested managers of two sheesha bars, seized hukkas, their substances, flavoured tobacco and coals, warned violators and directed them not to serve sheesha/hukkahs till the finalization of rules.

Moreover, 15 illegal clinics were sealed and four offenders were also booked for corrupt practices. During encroachment operations in different areas, the administration arrested 20 violators and lodged FIRs against three.

While taking action against illegal petrol stations the administration sealed 21 filling stations and arrested 8 violators, furthermore 32 illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed and 10 handlers were shifted to the police station, said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Police Station February From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

57 minutes ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

2 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.