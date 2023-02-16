ICT admin conducts 1,581 raids against offenders, profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) conducted 1,581 raids across the city against profiteers, violators and imposed fines amounting to Rs 1,65,500 during the last two weeks.

According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabbassum, the Assistant Commissioners sealed 55 shops and arrested 41 violators, while five FIRs were also lodged against profiteers from February 01 to 15.

He said during the adherence to the government notified rate list of essential items Assistant Commissioners also seized 119.7 kilograms of polythene bags from various shops and warned the shopkeepers of strict action against the use of prohibited bags. He said that 119 professional beggars were also arrested during the raids.

During the crackdown, he said, the teams also sealed two sheesha centers and cafés, arrested managers of two sheesha bars, seized hukkas, their substances, flavoured tobacco and coals, warned violators and directed them not to serve sheesha/hukkahs till the finalization of rules.

Moreover, 15 illegal clinics were sealed and four offenders were also booked for corrupt practices. During encroachment operations in different areas, the administration arrested 20 violators and lodged FIRs against three.

While taking action against illegal petrol stations the administration sealed 21 filling stations and arrested 8 violators, furthermore 32 illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed and 10 handlers were shifted to the police station, said the spokesperson.