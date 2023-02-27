ICT admin conducts 2,647 raids against offenders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Islamabad has conducted 2,647 raids across the city against profiteers, violators and imposed fines amounting to Rs 2,62,500 during the month of February.

During these raids, the teams have sealed 62 shops and arrested 53 violators while five (5) First Information Reports (FIRs) were also lodged against profiteers.

Similarly, 193.7 kilograms of polythene bags were seized from various shops besides warning was issued to shopkeepers of strict action against use of prohibited plastic bags, ICT Spokesperson told APP on Monday.

In an exclusive, he said 174 professional beggars were also arrested during different raids.

Giving further details, he said the raiding teams sealed three Sheesha Centers and Cafés, arrested Managers of two Sheesha Bars, seized Hukkas, their substances, flavored tobacco and coals, warned violators and directed them not to serve such puffing material until finalization of rules.

Moreover, 19 illegal clinics were sealed and five (5) offenders were booked for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices while during encroachment operations in different areas, the Administration arrested 21 violators and lodged FIRs against three persons.

During the ongoing month, the District Administration also took action against illegal petrol pumps and sealed 30 filling stations and arrested eight (8) violators.

Furthermore 50 illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed and 10 handlers were shifted to police station, said the Spokesperson.