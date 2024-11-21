ICT Admin Conducts Crack Down On Begging, 23 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district administration has launched a crackdown on professional beggars across the Federal capital, resulting in the arrest of 23 professional alms-seekers.
The arrests were made as part of efforts to curb begging activities in the federal capital, said the spokesman of ICT administration on Thursday.
In a recent move to address the growing issue of begging in Islamabad, the district administration, under the supervision of various Assistant Commissioners, has arrested 23 professional beggars.
The arrests were carried out in the jurisdictions of F-6, F-7, and G-10 police stations.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars.
He called on the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging at public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks.
The district administration has also requested the cooperation of citizens in reporting professional beggars.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Radio Pakistan Multan marks 54th anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns attack on passenger vehicles in Parachinar22 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Kurram23 minutes ago
-
Ayaz condemns attack on passenger vehicles23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to gender equality at Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Beijing+3 ..23 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM orders building 5,000 new classrooms33 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police apprehends car theft gang after shootout, Recovers stolen vehicle, weapon33 minutes ago
-
KPK NAB hold annual declamation contest among students of educational institutions against corruptio ..42 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima calls for collaborative efforts for Child Online Protection42 minutes ago
-
13 illegal commercial buildings, shops sealed43 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrests three criminals : 275g ice recovered43 minutes ago
-
CM aggrieved over loss of lives in Kurram52 minutes ago