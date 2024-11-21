ICT admin conducts crack down on begging, 23 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district administration has launched a crackdown on professional beggars across the Federal capital, resulting in the arrest of 23 professional alms-seekers.

The arrests were made as part of efforts to curb begging activities in the federal capital, said the spokesman of ICT administration on Thursday.

The arrests were carried out in the jurisdictions of F-6, F-7, and G-10 police stations.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars.

He called on the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging at public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks.

The district administration has also requested the cooperation of citizens in reporting professional beggars.