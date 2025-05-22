ICT admin conducts crackdown against professional beggars: 23 detained

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday intensified actions against professional begging in the Federal capital and detained 23 individuals from the Blue Area.

The operation is part of a broader effort to discourage street begging and involve citizens in reporting such cases.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, in a recent operation, the district administration officials detained 23 people from the Blue Area. The group included 8 women, 5 children, and 10 men. All of them were taken into custody and transferred to local police stations.

This operation comes under the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, who has asked for increased action across the capital. The anti-begging campaign aims to control the growing presence of street beggars, especially in public and commercial spaces like the Blue Area, where such activities are more visible.

The Deputy Commissioner has also appealed to the public for help in identifying and reporting beggars. He encouraged residents of Islamabad to inform the administration through the official DC helpline if they see individuals begging anywhere in the city.

DC Memon said that public cooperation is essential to make the campaign successful. He urged citizens to report the presence of beggars without delay so that the district administration can respond quickly.

The campaign has been gaining pace, especially in central areas where the number of beggars appears to be on the rise.

The authorities are focusing on areas like shopping centers, markets, traffic signals, and busy intersections where begging is common.

Officials say that most of the individuals involved in begging are part of organized groups. These networks often include women and children, who are seen on roadsides or outside commercial buildings, approaching people for money. The administration believes that removing these groups from public spaces can help reduce related concerns such as child exploitation, harassment of passersby, and misuse of public areas.

To support this effort, the district administration is planning further operations in other parts of the city. These will be carried out with the help of police teams and social welfare officers. In some cases, children found begging are handed over to child protection institutions. Adults, particularly repeat offenders, are dealt with under the law.

Officials have clarified that the goal of the campaign is not just to detain beggars but to break the system that allows begging to become a regular means of income. The administration wants to discourage professional beggars while offering support to those in genuine need through government-run shelters and support programs.

According to the district administration, reducing street begging will not only improve public order but also help in identifying those who need real support. It will also discourage criminal elements who use begging as a front for other activities.