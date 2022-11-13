UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Conducts Crackdown Against Profiteers, Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

ICT admin conducts crackdown against profiteers, encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday conducted crackdown against profiteers and violators of price list and imposed on them fine of Rs 11,400, sealed two shops and arrested five violators.

During surprise raids conducted by the Assistant Commissioners at 120 different areas, FIRs were registered against two violators, while 18 professional beggars were also arrested during the raid, ICT spokesperson told APP.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, encroachment operations were carried-out in Bani Gala, Kural and Sector G-6 and removed illegal encroachments, he said.

The AC also visited vegetable market and removed illegal stalls and carts from main double road, the spokesperson said.

During the operation, five violators were held and shifted to police station besides confiscating five stalls on overcharging, while more than eight kilogram polythene bags were seized.

