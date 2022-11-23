UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Conducts Crackdown Against Profiteers, Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 12:13 AM

ICT admin conducts crackdown against profiteers, violators

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday conducted crackdown against violators, profiteers, food handlers on non-compliance of hygiene standards and trespasser in different areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday conducted crackdown against violators, profiteers, food handlers on non-compliance of hygiene standards and trespasser in different areas.

On the direction of deputy commission ICT, assistant commissioner Industrial Area inspected shops and stalls in Centaurus mall, seized one kilogram poltythene bags and ensured DC notified rate for essential items, while initiated action against beggars and trespasser outside the Mall, said a press release issued by ICT office.

AC Rural raided Lahtrar road and Tramamri chowk to ensure adherence to notified prices & display of DC rate list of essential commodities, marts were also inspected for availability of DC counters for public.

A shop was sealed while three violators were arrested during the visit.

Meanwhile, ICT food department and Punjab Food Authority teams inspected several restaurants, general stores, bakeries and dairy shops in F-10 markaz, Blue Area and G-7 Irum market to ensure the implementation quality of food and hygiene standards as per food law.

Furthermore, a restaurant in F-10 was sealed for non-compliance of hygiene standards and health hazard food. Whereas, 20 kilograms injurious milk was wasted and other violators were fined as per law. Deputy director food warned and directed food handlers to maintain hygiene standards.

