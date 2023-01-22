ICT admin conducts crackdown against profiteers, violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday conducted a crackdown against violators, profiteers, and illegal petrol and LPG filling stations.

On the direction of Deputy Commission ICT, Assistant Commissioners inspected 112 different areas, seized fifteen-kilogram polythene bags and ensured DC notified rate for essential items, said a press release issued.

During the inspection, shopkeepers were fined Rs 8500 for overcharging, while five professional beggars were also arrested and shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, one illegal petrol and LPG filling station were also sealed and violators were arrested during the raid.

Furthermore, the ICT food department and Punjab Food Authority teams inspected several restaurants, general stores, bakeries and dairy shops in Islamabad to ensure the implementation of quality of food and hygiene standards as per food law.

The deputy director of food warned and directed food handlers to maintain hygiene standards.