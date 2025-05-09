Open Menu

ICT Admin Conducts Emergency Drills Across Capital Amid Indian Aggression Against Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In response to the current security situation between Pakistan and India, the district administration of Islamabad on Friday conducted emergency drills following the emergency preparations across the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, sirens, drills, and public safety awareness campaigns are being carried out to prepare for any possible crisis.

He said that the high-rise buildings throughout the capital have been equipped with emergency sirens. These sirens are meant to alert residents in case of any serious threat. Major commercial and residential buildings, including Centaurus Mall, Zarghoon Plaza, and Khudadad Heights, have been selected for emergency drills.

The drills included the activation of sirens and supervised evacuation exercises. Similar activities were also held at Safa Gold Mall, where building management and residents took part in the evacuation process.

When the sirens sounded, a large number of people came out of buildings, responding as they would in a real emergency. These drills were conducted to familiarize the public with the emergency response procedures and to assess how well prepared different buildings are for a crisis.

The district administration said that the drills are part of efforts to prepare for any conflict-related situation. Officials guided the public on the standard steps to take during emergencies, including how to evacuate safely and where to gather once outside the buildings.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad confirmed that emergency sirens have now been installed on all major buildings in the city. He emphasized that these measures are precautionary and meant to ensure public safety in case of conflict or any untoward incident.

District officials added that the purpose of these exercises is to test readiness and improve coordination among emergency responders, building managements, and the general public.

The administration has encouraged citizens to take these drills seriously and follow instructions issued during such exercises. Awareness messages are also being shared to educate people on how to stay safe in case of an emergency.

Security and emergency response teams monitored the drills closely and reviewed how quickly and effectively people responded.

Through these preparations, Islamabad aims to stay ready and reduce risks during any potential crisis.

