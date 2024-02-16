ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples to adopt child

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday conducted interviews of childless couples eager to welcome a new member into their family through adoption at Deputy Commissioner office here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday conducted interviews of childless couples eager to welcome a new member into their family through adoption at Deputy Commissioner office here.

As many as twenty-one couples eagerly vied for the opportunity to expand their families through adoption.

Under the guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Abdullah Mahmood, the selection committee conducted interviews and scrutinized data to determine the most suitable candidates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Abdullah Mahmood assured that a thorough evaluation of the shortlisted couples' interviews and data will take place, signaling the final steps towards adoption.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ICT Administration had sought applications from childless couples to adopt a orphan child through adoption.