Open Menu

ICT Admin Conducts Operation Against Encroachments, Illegal Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM

ICT admin conducts operation against encroachments, illegal activities

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area, Farwa Batool accompanied by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) conducted anti-encroachment operation at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and removed all illegal encroachments around the hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area, Farwa Batool accompanied by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) conducted anti-encroachment operation at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and removed all illegal encroachments around the hospital.

Talking to APP, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the authority was conducting extensive operations targeting encroachments, illegal gas canning, and cleanliness issues in Federal Capital.

In a recent operation conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said the AC removed all illegal encroachments and structures blocking public pathways were demolished in the area.

The AC also inspected the canteens and tuck shops of the hospital, focusing on cleanliness standards, pricing, and the use of plastic bags.

After these inspections, she issued fines totaling Rs 23,000 for various violations and warned businesses to comply with regulations.

In another part of the operation, Dr Abdullah said the district administration teams targeted illegal gas cylinder filling activities in the G-8 area. Four LPG shops in the area were found in the unlawful canning of gas cylinders, posing a safety risk. These shops were immediately sealed to prevent further illegal activity, he said.

He said the Islamabad administration's efforts were part of a broader campaign to crack down on various violations in the city. Daily operations were being carried out to combat encroachments, rising prices, and professional begging, he added.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents and businesses to adhere to city regulations to avoid penalties and contribute to a safer, cleaner Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad LPG Gas All

Recent Stories

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due ..

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

3 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago
 Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billio ..

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid

15 minutes ago
 115 held for selling roti at higher rate

115 held for selling roti at higher rate

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses sat ..

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..

15 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensation ..

NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

15 minutes ago
2 injured over money dispute

2 injured over money dispute

15 minutes ago
 At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

11 minutes ago
 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help dev ..

'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..

17 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboratio ..

Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco

11 minutes ago
 US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits ne ..

US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record

15 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan