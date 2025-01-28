Open Menu

ICT Admin Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Guest Houses

January 28, 2025

ICT admin conducts surprise inspection of guest houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of various guest houses in Sector G-14/4 for ensuring compliance with regulations and maintain law and order.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone, Maheen Hassan accompanied by the district administration teams conducted the inspection, visiting multiple guest houses in the sector.

The team verified the information of guests and managers, ensuring that all necessary documentation and procedures were in place.

The inspection aimed to monitor the guest houses' operations, ensuring they adhere to relevant laws and regulations.

The administration's efforts focus on maintaining a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

During the inspection, the AC interacted with guest house managers, seeking information about their occupants and operational protocols. The team also reviewed relevant records and documents to ensure compliance.

The Islamabad administration's proactive approach demonstrates its commitment to upholding the law and maintaining order in the Federal Capital.

By conducting regular inspections, the administration aims to prevent any potential issues and ensure a smooth experience for guests and residents.

