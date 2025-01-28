ICT Admin Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Guest Houses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of various guest houses in Sector G-14/4 for ensuring compliance with regulations and maintain law and order.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone, Maheen Hassan accompanied by the district administration teams conducted the inspection, visiting multiple guest houses in the sector.
The team verified the information of guests and managers, ensuring that all necessary documentation and procedures were in place.
The inspection aimed to monitor the guest houses' operations, ensuring they adhere to relevant laws and regulations.
The administration's efforts focus on maintaining a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors alike.
During the inspection, the AC interacted with guest house managers, seeking information about their occupants and operational protocols. The team also reviewed relevant records and documents to ensure compliance.
The Islamabad administration's proactive approach demonstrates its commitment to upholding the law and maintaining order in the Federal Capital.
By conducting regular inspections, the administration aims to prevent any potential issues and ensure a smooth experience for guests and residents.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb for climate financing to combat vulnerabilities posed by climate change3 minutes ago
-
Consultative meeting of Technical Working Group on AMR Surveillance Strategy held3 minutes ago
-
Bookshelves to be installed in Green Buses: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender crucial for permanent peace in Kurram: KP CS3 minutes ago
-
Oath taking ceremony of SHC Additional Judges on Jan 293 minutes ago
-
Man killed brother over monetary dispute in Taxila3 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts surprise inspection of guest houses3 minutes ago
-
AC stresses to enforce official prices list in Sukkur3 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam announces Danish Schools for Gilgit-Baltistan13 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab resolves to cast Khawarij to the Arabian sea13 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces for killing 5 khawarijs in Qilla Abdullah13 minutes ago