ICT Admin Continues Anti-encroachment Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) district administration is actively conducting operations against illegal encroachments in various areas including Garden Avenue, Pakistan Town and Srinagar Highway, on Tuesday.
According to DC office, during these operations, authorities have taken action against individuals who have established temporary encroachments along the roads.
A total of three individuals were arrested for violating regulations.
Encroachments that were causing disruptions to traffic flow have been removed and transferred to the local police station.
The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has urged traders to cooperate with the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign, emphasizing that the beauty of the city cannot be compromised by illegal structures.
"Citizens trapped in traffic due to encroachments suffer greatly," stated Irfan Memon, highlighting the impact of these illegal activities on daily commuters.
