Open Menu

ICT Admin Crack Down On Bridge Encroachments, Arrest 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ICT admin crack down on bridge encroachments, arrest 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) District Administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a coordinated operation against illegal encroachments on Khanna Bridge, resulting in the arrest of five individuals who were obstructing traffic with unauthorized carts.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the joint operation targeted individuals illegally occupying public space and impeding traffic flow on the strategic bridge.

Authorities swiftly moved to clear the area, removing unauthorized vehicles and carts that were creating congestion and safety hazards.

The arrested individuals were blocking the bridge's thoroughfare, violating municipal regulations and causing significant disruption to normal traffic movement, officials said.

APP/kah-usz

Recent Stories

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

5 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

5 minutes ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

20 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

20 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

35 minutes ago
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

50 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

2 hours ago
 TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against ..

TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan