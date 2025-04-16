ICT Admin Crack Down On Bridge Encroachments, Arrest 5
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) District Administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a coordinated operation against illegal encroachments on Khanna Bridge, resulting in the arrest of five individuals who were obstructing traffic with unauthorized carts.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the joint operation targeted individuals illegally occupying public space and impeding traffic flow on the strategic bridge.
Authorities swiftly moved to clear the area, removing unauthorized vehicles and carts that were creating congestion and safety hazards.
The arrested individuals were blocking the bridge's thoroughfare, violating municipal regulations and causing significant disruption to normal traffic movement, officials said.
APP/kah-usz
