ICT Admin Crack Downs On Price Gouging Continues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad district administration's (ICT) campaign against price gouging continued for a tenth day, resulting in 170 inspections, 74 arrests and nine shops sealed.
According to DC office, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted the operations throughout the city. Those arrested were found to be violating established price lists.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon emphasized the administration's commitment to enforcing price controls and ensuring the availability of affordable goods.
He stated that there would be "no compromise" on quality or pricing.
The administration is also actively monitoring supplies at Ramazan bazaars and fair price shops to ensure adequate stock for consumers.
The DC's office is conducting daily inspections and meetings with citizens, and a 24/7 helpline remains active for complaints.
APP/kah-usz
