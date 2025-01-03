ICT admin crackdown: 20 arrested in anti-begging campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have intensified their campaign against begging, with 20 individuals taken into custody in the Lohibher area.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address growing concerns over public order.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the district administration of Islamabad, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon, has ramped up its anti-begging drive in the Federal capital. In the latest operation, 20 individuals were apprehended by police in the jurisdiction of the Lohibir police station.

The campaign aims to curb unlawful activities associated with begging, particularly in urban areas.

DC Islamabad has instructed officials to strengthen enforcement efforts and carry out daily operations.

Speaking on the matter, Irfan Memon emphasized the importance of consistent action and called for public cooperation in addressing the issue.

“All magistrates have been directed to ensure regular operations to maintain order in the city,” said Memon.

He urged citizens to support the district administration's actions against violators, helping to create a safer and more organized environment.

The anti-begging campaign is part of a wider initiative by the Islamabad administration to address public concerns related to urban nuisances. Officials are committed to continuing these efforts with the support of local communities.

Meanwhile, the ICT administration urged the residents to report cases of begging and related activities for prompt action.

