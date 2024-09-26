Open Menu

ICT Admin Crackdown On Overpricing Vendors; 19 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ICT admin crackdown on overpricing vendors; 19 arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) In a decisive move to ensure fair pricing, Islamabad's district administration has launched a crackdown on vendors overcharging customers in local markets and arrested 19 violators.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the district administration teams have intensified their efforts to tackle overpricing by local vendors.

In a recent operation led by Assistant Commissioner Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar, 9 traders were arrested for not adhering to the official price list in the vegetable market. The accused shopkeepers were found charging customers more than the rates prescribed by the government.

During the inspection, it was discovered that many vendors had failed to display the official rate list, which is a mandatory requirement. The absence of this price list led to customers being charged higher rates, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Assistant Commissioner Anwar emphasized that all shopkeepers must prominently display the official price list to avoid legal consequences.

Meanwhile, in another action, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar accompanied by district administration teams raided at different markets of the area and arrested 10 accused for overpricing.

The Commissioner has appealed to the public to report any vendor who fails to display the rate list or charges more than the official prices. This action was part of a broader effort to regulate prices and protect consumers from unfair practices in the market.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any violations to ensure that all transactions are fair and within the legal framework.

Related Topics

Islamabad Price Saddar Market All From Government

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

5 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

5 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

6 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

7 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

8 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

8 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

12 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan