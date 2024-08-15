Open Menu

ICT Admin Crackdown On Overpricing Vendors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 06:51 PM

ICT admin crackdown on overpricing vendors

In a decisive move to ensure fair pricing, Islamabad's district administration has launched a crackdown on vendors overcharging customers in local markets and registered cases against the 12 violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In a decisive move to ensure fair pricing, Islamabad's district administration has launched a crackdown on vendors overcharging customers in local markets and registered cases against the 12 violators.

The Islamabad District Administration has intensified its efforts to tackle overpricing by local vendors, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

In a recent operation led by Assistant Commissioner Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar, 12 traders were arrested for not adhering to the official price list in the vegetable market. The accused shopkeepers were found charging customers more than the rates prescribed by the government.

During the inspection, it was discovered that many vendors had failed to display the official rate list, which is a mandatory requirement.

The absence of this price list led to customers being charged higher rates, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Assistant Commissioner Anwar emphasized that all shopkeepers must prominently display the official price list to avoid legal consequences.

The District Commissioner has appealed to the public to report any vendor who fails to display the rate list or charges more than the official prices. This action was part of a broader effort to regulate prices and protect consumers from unfair practices in the market.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any violations to ensure that all transactions are fair and within the legal framework.

Related Topics

Islamabad Price Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan