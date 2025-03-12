Open Menu

ICT Admin Crackdown On Price Gouging Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ICT Admin crackdown on price gouging continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad district administration's (ICT) campaign against price gouging continued for a tenth day, resulting in 619 inspections, 128 arrests and Rs 176,000 in fines.

According to DC office, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted the operations throughout the city. Those arrested were found to be violating established price lists.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon emphasized the administration's commitment to enforcing price controls and ensuring the availability of affordable goods.

He stated that there would be "no compromise" on quality or pricing.

The administration is also actively monitoring supplies at Ramazan bazaars and fair price shops to ensure adequate stock for consumers.

The DC's office is conducting daily inspections and meetings with citizens, and a 24/7 helpline remains active for complaints.

APP/kah-usz

Recent Stories

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

40 minutes ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

41 minutes ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

56 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

58 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

1 hour ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan