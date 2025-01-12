Open Menu

ICT Admin Cracks Down: 15 Arrested In Sunday Market Sweep

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ICT admin cracks down: 15 arrested in Sunday Market sweep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday took action in the bustling Sunday markets of the Federal capital, arresting 15 individuals for various violations as they enforced regulations on pricing, parking, and public behavior.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the Sunday markets saw large crowds as shoppers flocked to buy essentials.

In response, the district administration intensified efforts to ensure commodities were sold at the official prices.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) inspected various markets across the city, leading to multiple arrests.

As many as nine shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers, violating the official price list.

In G-6 Bazaar, the AC City detained four individuals for similar violations.

In H-9 Bazaar, five wholesalers were transferred to the police for not adhering to regulations.

Meanwhile, two more arrests were made in H-9 Bazaar for trespassing, and a beggar was also taken into custody during the operation.

Furthermore, the AC Saddar area visited the vegetable market, where six individuals were arrested for illegal parking.

The district administration emphasized that such inspections would continue to maintain order and ensure compliance with official rules.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Buy Price Saddar Sunday Market

Recent Stories

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

32 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

1 hour ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

2 hours ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

2 hours ago
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at ..

High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..

3 hours ago
 112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

4 hours ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

6 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

6 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan