ICT admin cracks down: 15 arrested in Sunday Market sweep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday took action in the bustling Sunday markets of the Federal capital, arresting 15 individuals for various violations as they enforced regulations on pricing, parking, and public behavior.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the Sunday markets saw large crowds as shoppers flocked to buy essentials.

In response, the district administration intensified efforts to ensure commodities were sold at the official prices.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) inspected various markets across the city, leading to multiple arrests.

As many as nine shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers, violating the official price list.

In G-6 Bazaar, the AC City detained four individuals for similar violations.

In H-9 Bazaar, five wholesalers were transferred to the police for not adhering to regulations.

Meanwhile, two more arrests were made in H-9 Bazaar for trespassing, and a beggar was also taken into custody during the operation.

Furthermore, the AC Saddar area visited the vegetable market, where six individuals were arrested for illegal parking.

The district administration emphasized that such inspections would continue to maintain order and ensure compliance with official rules.