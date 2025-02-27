ICT admin cracks down on aggressive begging, price gouging ahead of Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) As Ramazan approaches, residents of Islamabad are voicing frustration over persistent issues with professional beggars and rising prices.

They were growing increasingly frustrated with the presence of professional beggars in public spaces, particularly around shopping areas and open-air restaurants.

Many had reported that these individuals often create disturbances, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, when they become more active and persistent in their demands for charity. This has led to discomfort among citizens who are trying to go about their daily routines or enjoy meals outdoors.

In response to these concerns, the district administration have stepped up efforts to address the issue.

The administration has launched a crackdown on aggressive begging, aiming to reduce the presence of these individuals in high-traffic areas. While the move has been welcomed by some, others argue that a more long-term solution is needed to address the root causes of begging, such as poverty and lack of employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the district administration has also taken action against price gouging ahead of Ramazan.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner recently led a raid in a local vegetable market, resulting in the arrest of six shopkeepers who were found charging prices higher than the government-approved rates.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort to ensure that essential goods remain affordable during the holy month, when demand typically surges.

The arrests have sent a strong message to vendors across the city, with officials warning that strict measures will be taken against anyone found violating price regulations.

The government has also urged citizens to report any instances of overcharging, emphasizing the importance of fair pricing during a time when many families are preparing for Ramazan festivities.

As citizens prepare for Ramazan, the dual challenges of aggressive begging and price gouging remain at the forefront of public concern. While the recent crackdowns have provided some relief, it is clear that sustained efforts will be required to create a more equitable and comfortable environment for all residents during this important time of year.

In the meantime, authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any violations, as they continue their efforts to maintain order and fairness in the city.