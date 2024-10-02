ICT Admin Cracks Down On Begging; 15 Arrested
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The district administration has launched a crackdown on professional beggars across the Federal Capital, resulting in the arrest of 15 professional alms-seekers.
The arrests were made as part of efforts to curb begging activities in the Federal Capital, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
In a recent move to address the growing issue of begging in Islamabad, the district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Rural), has arrested 15 professional beggars. The arrests were carried out in the jurisdictions of Lohibher, Sihala, Koral, and Humak police stations.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars.
He emphasized that such activities could create an undesirable environment and could often be linked to organized groups. The administration has taken this step to not only clear public spaces but also to ensure that vulnerable people, who may be exploited through begging networks, were not harmed.
Memon called on the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging in public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks.
Instead, he encouraged people to support recognized charitable organizations that work to address poverty and provide assistance to those in need.The district administration has also requested the cooperation of citizens in reporting professional beggars.
