ICT Admin Cracks Down On Begging; 23 Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The district administration has launched a crackdown on professional beggars across Islamabad, resulting in the arrest of 23 individuals.
The arrests were made as part of efforts to curb begging activities in the Federal Capital, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
In a recent move to address the growing issue of begging in Islamabad, the district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Rural), has arrested 23 professional beggars. The arrests were carried out in the jurisdictions of Lohibher, Sihala, Koral, and Humak police stations.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars.
He emphasized that such activities could create an undesirable environment and could often be linked to organized groups. The administration has taken this step to not only clear public spaces but also to ensure that vulnerable people, who may be exploited through begging networks, were not harmed.
Memon called on the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging in public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks.
Instead, he encouraged people to support recognized charitable organizations that work to address poverty and provide assistance to those in need.The district administration has also requested the cooperation of citizens in reporting professional beggars.
Recent Stories
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC sends 2 main accused to jail on judicial remand2 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasises quality research in medical institutions22 minutes ago
-
New welfare program for police termed a revolution step32 minutes ago
-
President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls41 minutes ago
-
27-km two-way road connecting Pakpattan to Sahiwal completed: minister41 minutes ago
-
AC raids at vegetable market; arrests 11 vendors41 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified for suburban areas of city42 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad: Surge in Dengue cases reported1 hour ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Sheikhupura2 hours ago
-
AJK rejects India's election drama in occupied Kashmir2 hours ago
-
43 PU professors declared among best researchers worldwide2 hours ago