ICT Admin Cracks Down On Dengue Breeding, 16 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 09:02 PM

In response to the rising threat of dengue in Islamabad, the district administration has launched a citywide operation targeting business centers, industries, and construction sites

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the administration has issued clear instructions to ensure strict adherence to anti-dengue protocols, with multiple arrests made for violations.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the administration has issued clear instructions to ensure strict adherence to anti-dengue protocols, with multiple arrests made for violations.

He said that the administration has issued a stern warning to business centers, industrial areas, and the construction sector to eliminate breeding grounds for the disease-carrying mosquitoes.

In this regard, the ICT administration has issued a letter to business bodies, including the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, and the Islamabad Industrial Association, in which, the authority outlined the urgent need to implement anti-dengue measures across all workplaces and industries.

Highlighting the preventive measures, the administration emphasized the importance of eliminating stagnant water, which is a breeding ground for dengue larvae.

Business centers and industries were urged to ensure there is no standing water in refrigerator trays, air coolers, or air conditioning units.

Meanwhile, workers in these centers were also advised to take preventive steps, such as wearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito repellents.

As part of the crackdown, the district administration has already arrested 16 individuals for violating anti-dengue SOPs.

All the assistant commissioners have conducted raids across the city, targeting construction sites, educational institutions, and warehouses where dengue larvae were found.

In the Pothohar area, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) arrested six people in Sector I-11 for failing to comply with anti-dengue regulations. Meanwhile, AC Nillore apprehended four individuals, while five more were arrested from the Industrial Area I-9. Another arrest was made in Sector G-8 for similar violations.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon instructed all assistant commissioners to intensify operations in their respective areas. He warned that any further breaches of anti-dengue SOPs will lead to immediate and severe consequences.

The district administration is also focusing on known dengue hotspots across Islamabad. A team recently inspected a Mini Golf Club in a private housing society, where dengue larvae were found in worn-out tires on a racing track and in air coolers.

On the occasion, the DC ordered a thorough inspection of all such hotspots in the city and instructed authorities to take strict action against anyone found responsible for allowing dengue larvae to breed.

Furthermore, the district administration has urged businesses and residents to cooperate fully in implementing the anti-dengue measures. By addressing potential breeding grounds and following the SOPs, the administration hopes to prevent the spread of dengue in the city.

