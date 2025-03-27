ICT admin cracks down on high prices, arrests dozens

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration launched citywide crackdown on price gouging Thursday, targeting vendors who illegally inflate prices and exploit consumers.

In a sweeping operation that covered multiple market areas, city officials conducted 344 inspections, resulting in significant enforcement actions.

Authorities arrested 75 individuals for illegal pricing practices and imposed fines totaling 118,000 Pakistani rupees.

Four shops were immediately sealed for serious pricing violations, sending a clear message to traders about the consequences of overcharging.

Officials warned that similar operations would continue to ensure fair pricing across the capital territory.