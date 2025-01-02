ICT admin cracks down on illegal fuel operations, 110 arrested

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have stepped up efforts to curb the activities of illegal petrol agencies and LPG filling stations in 2024, resulting in significant arrests, fines, and seizures across the Federal Capital

According to a report issued by the ICT administration here, in the last year, a total of 156 illegal petrol agencies were dismantled, leading to 110 arrests.

Additionally, 97 LPG outlets were seized and 95 accused were arrested for charging higher-than-notified rates.

Meanwhile, the district administration also sealed 13 petrol pumps during the year.

However, the district administration took prompted action against citizen complaints about irregularities and imposed fines of Rs 0.5 million on several petrol pumps this year.

Firthermore, in the anti-encroachment drive also saw strong action, with 56 arrests and 17 cases registered.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissiimer (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon praised the authorities efforts and emphasized continued vigilance to address such violations.