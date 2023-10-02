Open Menu

ICT Admin Cracks Down On Illegal Gas Refillers, Open Petrol Sellers

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 07:49 PM

ICT admin cracks down on illegal gas refillers, open petrol sellers

In a major crackdown on illegal gas refilling and open petrol sale, the district administration of Tarnaul arrested five shopkeepers on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :In a major crackdown on illegal gas refilling and open petrol sale, the district administration of Tarnaul arrested five shopkeepers on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday

The magistrate of Sadar sub-division led a team of officials who raided several shops in the city and caught the shopkeepers red-handed.

The arrested shopkeepers were transferred to Tarnaul police station for further legal action.

The district administration's action has been appreciated by the citizens, who have long been complaining about the
menace of illegal gas refilling and open petrol sale.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Station Sale Gas

Recent Stories

KATIM to demonstrate mission-critical communicatio ..

KATIM to demonstrate mission-critical communication capabilities at OFSEC 2023

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAEU s ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAEU sign MoU to implement &#039;UAE ..

1 hour ago
 International Day of Non-Violence: India continues ..

International Day of Non-Violence: India continues to commit war crimes in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Thailand's manufacturing sector shrinks further in ..

Thailand's manufacturing sector shrinks further in September

2 hours ago
 Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers

Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers

2 hours ago
 China's Zhu claims gold in women's individual tram ..

China's Zhu claims gold in women's individual trampoline in Asiad

2 hours ago
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in S. Philip ..

1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in S. Philippines

2 hours ago
 Global tech giants head to Dubai Assembly for Gene ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas indu ..

COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas industry to decarbonise

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC Exhibition and Conf ..

Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2023

2 hours ago
 2205 electricity thieves fined Rs.271.5m; 2124 boo ..

2205 electricity thieves fined Rs.271.5m; 2124 booked, 1459 arrested in 25 days: ..

2 hours ago
 Presight awarded contract by NCEMA to develop AI-d ..

Presight awarded contract by NCEMA to develop AI-driven platform to support emer ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan