ICT admin cracks down on illegal gas refillers, open petrol sellers

In a major crackdown on illegal gas refilling and open petrol sale, the district administration of Tarnaul arrested five shopkeepers on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :In a major crackdown on illegal gas refilling and open petrol sale, the district administration of Tarnaul arrested five shopkeepers on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday

The magistrate of Sadar sub-division led a team of officials who raided several shops in the city and caught the shopkeepers red-handed.

The arrested shopkeepers were transferred to Tarnaul police station for further legal action.

The district administration's action has been appreciated by the citizens, who have long been complaining about the

menace of illegal gas refilling and open petrol sale.