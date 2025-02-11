ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Tuesday launched a campaign against illegal wall chalking and unauthorized advertisements to maintain the capital's visual appeal.

Despite existing regulations, violators are facing strict legal action, including case registrations and arrests.

According to a spokesman for the ICT administration, the district administration is intensifying its efforts to keep Islamabad clean and visually appealing. A city-wide campaign is underway to curb the practice of wall chalking, which has been a persistent issue.

In this regard, all Assistant Commissioners have been directed to conduct crackdowns in their respective areas to ensure compliance with the ban.

Meanwhile, the administration has registered cases against painters and advertisers who continue to engage in wall chalking despite the prohibition.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has appealed to citizens to support the administration's efforts to maintain the city's beauty. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the ban and urged painters to avoid any involvement in wall-chalking activities.

The DC's call for cooperation highlights the collective responsibility of both the administration and citizens in preserving the city's aesthetic. The ongoing actions aim to send a clear message that violations will not be tolerated, and those who flout the rules will face legal consequences.

This campaign is part of a broader initiative to enhance the overall environment of the Federal capital. By addressing the issue of wall chalking, the administration hopes to improve the city's appearance and ensure that Islamabad remains a model of cleanliness and order.

The spokesman stated that the district administration's proactive measures against illegal wall chalking underscore its commitment to maintaining the city's visual standards. Citizens are encouraged to play their part by adhering to the regulations and supporting the administration's efforts. Together, the goal is to keep Islamabad clean, beautiful, and free from unauthorized advertisements.